Dayo Johnson Akure

A greenhorn, Otunba Mayokun Lawson Alade has emerged as the candidate of the All Progressive Congress Bye-election for Akure South / North Federal Constituency in Ondo state.

The chairman of the seven-man primary committee, who is the deputy governor for Anambra State, Nkem Okeke declared Alade the winner of the primary election held at the international Dome, Akure last night.

Okeke said 702 delegates participated in the primary election adding that three ballots were voided.

He thanked the aspirants and delegates for conducting themselves peacefully during the election.

Alade polled 305 votes to defeat seven other aspirants including two former House Representatives members, Hon Sunday Abegunde who polled 56 votes and Derin Adesida 16 votes, a member of the House of Assembly, Sunday Olajide scored 13 votes and who polled and others.

A former Women Affairs Commissioner in the state, Omowunmi Olatunji Olatunji-Ohwovoriole came second by polling 196 votes.

Abegunde was also the Secretary to the State Government SSG

Others defeated in the primary include a former House of Assembly member, Demola Adegoroye polled 66 votes, Mr Owoyemi Emmanuel Bukola scored four votes, Dennis Fadairo scored 43 votes.

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC had slated the bye-election in Akure South/North Federal Constituency in Ondo state slated for February 26.

The seat became vacant in August, last year following the death of the PDP Representative, Hon Adedayo Omolafe.

Recall that the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu had assured delegates participating in the election that he has no preferred candidate among the aspirants jostling for the party’s ticket.

Akeredolu, who declared that he is support nobody in the primary election, encouraged all delegates to vote according to their conscience.

He urged the delegates to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner to sustain the existing peace in the state and the party.

”I have said it over and over again that I have no candidate. I’m supporting nobody, go and vote according to your conscience.”

The governor warned the delegates against any form of violence, stressing that they should all cast their votes in an orderly manner.

He informed that delegates that the election 8-member committee has assured of legal playing ground, adding that they will be free and fair to everyone.

Akeredolu explained that the APC had conducted several primaries in the state including governorship primary that produced him without any rancour while urging the delegates to ensure the bye-election primary is violence-free.

He assured that whoever emerges as the candidate of the party during the primary would be supported by all to ensure overwhelming victory at the poll.

He said he is confident that APC would emerge victoriously at the February 26, 2022 bye-election.