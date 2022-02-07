By David Odama

GOVERNOR Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, has released N340 million for the payment of gratuities to 1,190 retirees in the state, in fulfillment of his promise to release funds quarterly until the backlog of the unpaid arrears are cleared.

Director-General, DG, Nasarawa State Bureau for Pension, Suleiman Nagogo, at a briefing in Lafia, informed that N340 million had been released to offset the gratuities of the retirees for the first quarter of 2022.

According to the DG, a total of 576 and 614 pensioners from the state and local governments had been cleared to benefit from the first quarter of the payment.

“The governor believes that when gratuity is paid, it touches the lives of not only the beneficiaries but their entire household. We at the Pension Bureau are ready and will continue to support the cause of governance in Nasarawa State”, the DG declared.

He assured that the pension bureau would bring to bear prudency, accountability, equity, Justice and fairness in the management of the resources at the bureau.

