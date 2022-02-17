Yakubu Gowon

ABUJA— RedGecko PR Limited has announced the public presentation of a book authored by Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State and Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF, titled ‘Unfinished Greatness: Envisioning a New Nigeria’, today at the NAF Conference Centre in Kado, Abuja.

The event will be chaired by former head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (retd), and will feature a keynote address by the former Director for Africa and West Asia, International IDEA, Prof. Adebayo Olukoshi, while the Nigeria Country Director, DAI Global, Dr. Joe Abah, will be the book reviewer, with a stellar intergenerational line-up of panellists including Waziri Adio, Editorial Board member, ThisDay Newspapers; Yemi Adamolekun, Executive Director, Enough-is-Enough Nigeria; Ndi Kato, Executive Director, Dinidari Africa; and Hamzat Bala Lawal, Founder and Executive Director, Connected Development.

