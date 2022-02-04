The government of Imo State has approved the immediate release and disbursement of N1 billion for the rehabilitation of health centres in the 305 electoral wards across the state as part of Governor Hope Uzodimma’s agenda on primary health care.

Also approved is the proposal of the Governor to immediately construct 135 kilometers of rural roads or five kilometers in each of the 27 local government areas of Imo State before the return of the next rainy season.

Rising from the Imo State Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 presided over by Governor Uzodimma, the government also hinted that construction work is going on simultaneously on 25 roads in the State.

Briefing newsmen on the outcome of the meeting, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba said: “In an effort to ensure that promises made by this administration are kept, the 3-R administration has simultaneously embarked on the reconstruction of these roads to assuage the worries of Imo people on the situation of road infrastructure.”

He noted that in addition to the roads, the Shared Prosperity Government has also commenced work on the second balloon- technology driven underground tunnel that would evacuate all flood water from World Bank, Amakohia, Akwakuma, etc axis and discharge them at the Nworie River.

Some of the roads crisscrossing the State that are currently getting attention, according to Emelumba include: Naze/Ihiagwa/Obinze road, Naze/Egbu road, Egbu/Toronto junction road, Warehouse/Emmanuel College/Orlu Junction road, Christiana Hospital Egbu Road, Stadium road Mgbidi, Aboh Mbaise-Itu Ezinihitte road, Ulakwo/Umuneke Ngor Okpala road to mention but a few.

