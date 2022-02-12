.

By Adeola Badru

A former Commissioner for Finance in Oyo State and a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Bimbo Adekanbi, yesterday called on government at various levels to address social ills and end youth restiveness and money rituals rampant among them.

Adekanbi, who spoke with journalists, after the disbursement of bursary to indigent students in higher institutions, organised by his foundation, decried the mismanagement and misappropriation of the country’s resources at all levels of governance, adding that such ignoble acts negatively contributed to the impoverishment of the citizens, leading to youth restiveness among other ills.

He called on government at all levels to address the social problems, which bedevil the country, most importantly unemployment.

The former commissioner who frowned at the mind-boggling cases of corruption involving prominent Nigerians, said: “If you look at the Nigerian space in the last couple of months, if has been filled with bad news disturbing news about the youths.”

“So you hear money rituals, the case in Abeokuta, Yahoo Yahoo and so many bad cases. Then you begin to think is it that we have no youth in Nigeria that is worthy of being celebrated. So we take up that and decide to start a bursary scheme for youths.”

“This bursary scheme isn’t just an ordinary scheme but we said we want to celebrate the best of the best among the youth. So the minimum criteria is to have a GP of 3.5 and what we’ve seen today is so pleasing, I’m so happy beyond words because in our universities, the highest GP is 4.0 and we have some people here that scored 3.5 or above and in some other schools, the GP is 5.0 and we have people that scored 4.0 and above, youths in Oyo State, despite all the bad news we’ve been hearing.”

“This youth initiative is not the very first because the purpose of this is to build youths who can face any challenge in the Future. We are the first to partner with the technical university and sponsored a hundred youths to different courses.”

“Courses that are so much in demand and every year we’ve had an annual Jamb programme and this is not just about distributing forms, what we do is to open our portal for interested applicants and we do a mock exam to select the very best that have a good chance of passing the jamb and outside the mock exam.

“We have a free tutorial to prepare them for the Jamb and after the Jamb is done, we have a scholarship as well for the best performing students in each of the local government that we cover to attend the university of their choice, we sponsor them throughout the years of their course of study. So we have several programmes just to showcase the youths that are sound and very knowledgeable, that we can be very proud of.”

Adekanbi, who said not less that 120 applicants benefited from the bursary said: “What we do is, we announced the 5 million budget grant for the bursary at the rate of 20,000 naira each per beneficiary.”

“We got 1000 applications and of the 1000, we have about 120 successful applications and those are the people here. They are here live in person, we have validated them with their IDs. I don’t even know anyone of them and that’s it. I don’t want to know anyone of them, all I want to know is that you’re excellent and have something worthy to be celebrated because some of them are very brilliant, they have challenges and that’s why we are doing this.”

“We never asked anybody if they belong to the APC which I’m a member, you can be at any party, we don’t care about religion, even your university or your course. All we ask is are you excellent, have you scored 3.5 and above then you’re qualified for this benefits of this scheme,” he said

