By Ephraim Oseji

Government College Ikorodu Old Students Association (GCIOSA), Lagos State, celebrated its annual get-together on January 30, 2022, tagged: “Beyond Covid Lockdown.”

GCIOSA ( Govt College Ikorodu Old Students Association) is the umbrella body of all students of the School who graduated from the pioneer set of 1979 to 2021. Since then, the association has evolved as a group until May 2011. GCIOSA was registered as an association under the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

The Association has been having its annual reunion party since the formation of the association 1997 and this year’s edition was held on the 30th of January 2022 at an event center in the CBD in Ikeja.

From inception, the School has produced an array of distinguished professionals in all life endeavours and few of them were at the reunion party held recently.

The Association has executed laudable projects, One of the major work the association is embarking upon is the complete renovation of the Science Laboratory building for the Junior School.

Some of the professionals produced by the school who were in attendance during the January reunion included the Association’s President, Arc Funmi Bamkole who is from the 1980 set alongside his executive members, the President of the Association is also the current President of Lagos Country Club, Ikeja.

Others include the 2022 Reunion Planning Committee Chairman Barrister Lanre Owoyele of the 1981 set ( the set hosting the Reunion party)

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Health Service Commission, Dr Muyiwa Eniayewun 1982 set; Mrs Omolara Mowo Odebunmi 1980 Set; the first and former D.G, Lagos Safety Commission also of the 1980 Set, the Brigadier-General Charles Adisa Bossman and Gen. Adebola Igbeleko both of 1980 Set were also in attendance.

The 1979 pioneer Set members were also at the party and every set also came in numbers with deep excitements which happens to be the first reunion engagement since the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

“In the post-Covid-19 era, the association’s reunion will linger in the memory of annual anniversaries. This has also brought back members togetherness. Although the pandemic has brought so many alterations to the association’s activities but we hope to continue in the course of giving gratitude to God for our unending contributions to our Alma Mata,” says the President.

However among the remarkable personality produced by the college is the current Commissioner for Finance Lagos State, Dr Rabiu Olowo. He is of the 2001 set and also the current Lagos State ‘Man of the year award’ recipient, Mr Remi Awode of the 1980 Set. He is the CEO of Finecoat industries.

Government College Ikorodu was founded in 1974, it admitted the first set of students in September 1974 with most of them graduating in 1979 under the tutelage of Mr Olatunde Balogun ( as the 1st Principal of the School).

Government College Ikorodu as it is fondly called was transformed into model college. It is currently known as Government Model Senior College and Government Model Junior College. This nomenclature was effected by Lagos State government during the educational system review. Based on the revised National Education Policy which approves 6 years of Secondary education but GCIOSA is one body and we ensure projects are implemented in the two schools concurrently.