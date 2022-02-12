By Boluwaji Obahopo

Chief of Staff to Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, Pharm. Jamiu Asuku has called on Nigerian youths to embrace and support Governor Yahaya Bello for 2023 presidency.

Asuku stated this on Saturday in Gombe when the North East chapter of Rescue Nigeria Mission (RENMISS) – a youth support group agitating for good and youthful governance converged to call on Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state to contest the 2023 Presidential election.

Asuku said the youths must begin to look inward and support their own vying for political positions in next year’s general election.

The Chief of Staff said there was a need for the youths to rally around the presidential aspiration of the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, saying he was the one that could put the country into proper shape.

He said, “Governor Yahaya Bello is the only one who will provide purposeful leadership and good governance if elected as President in the 2023 general elections.”

He said no where in the length and breadth of the country has any one placed emphasis on youths in governance like Governor Bello has done.

“Anyone, like Governor Yahaya Bello who has given women and young people the platform to be the drivers in their own affairs, will perform well if elected into an exalted office.”

The Chief of Staff, though representing the governor said Bello presidency is one that will benefit the youths tremendously.

He said the governor’s aspiration is for the youths who formed the fulcrum of the country’s development fulcrum.

“I must appreciate the efforts of the various groups standing up to fight for a better Nigeria in 2023. At this stage, we must come to the reality that there is the need to have a youthful candidate who has the capacity to lead this country out of her present challenges – Governor Yahaya Bello ticks the right boxes in this regard.”

He emphasized that the governor has also broken the barrier of ethnic jingoism in the state, and has shown himself as a pan-Nigeria man in his appointment that cut across different tribal groups, coupled with the capacity he displayed in tackling insecurity.

The national coordinator of the group A.S Damat who led other Youth leaders across the Northeast in his remark commended the Governor for his giant strides in infrastructural development, security, education, women and youth inclusiveness among several others.

They endorsed Governor Yahaya Bello as the only candidate fit and capable to lead Nigeria out of the numerous challenges being faced by the country.

The Special Adviser to Kogi state Governor on Youth and Students Affairs, Comr. Ahmadu Jibril who gave the opening remark highlighted the achievements of the Governor, from infrastructures to health, youth and women empowerment, education, security and mostly his handling of the covid 19 crisis that crumbled the world economy.