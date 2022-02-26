By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Items and properties worth several millions have been destroyed in a late Friday, inferno that gutted some auto parts sections of the Hassan Ola Blocks of Aguyi Ironsi International Trade Centre, Ladipo Mushin, Lagos.

The immediate and remote cause of the unfortunate fire incident could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report but it was gathered the fire erupted after an explosion which occured from one of the shops.

Fortunately, there was no report of injury or loss of lives during the incident.

Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, who confirmed the incident said fire broke-out at about 10. 30 pm on Friday.

According to Adeseye, the fire, which was reported at 22:54 hours, Friday Following series of calls, was swiftly doused by the nearby Isolo Fire Station of the Agency.

The enormity of the raging inferno led to the of back-up from other Lagos Fire Service locations and other emergency responders before the fire was put out.

It was discovered that the fire rapidly spread across three blocks that housed auto spare parts traders within the market and was aided by combustible substances stored around the affected locations.

The Fire was, however, curtailed from further spread to other blocks through the swift intervention of firefighters and other emergency responders.

“The situation would demand a thorough and collaborative investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire.

“The Agency sympathises with those who lost goods, wares and property in the unfortunate incident, “Adeseye stated.

Meanwhile, some of the affected traders who thronged the scene, lamented the situation, describing it as ” great loss in hard times.”

A trader, who simply identified himself as Emeka, estimated his loss to be running into N5 million as he just restocked his wares few days ago.

He called on relevant authorities to assist the affected traders in ameliorating their “great losses.”

Also, Ameachi, an auto part trader, lamented saying he has lost his lifetime savings in the unfortunate incident.

Recall that series of fire outbreaks had occurred in the same markets in recent past with similar causes.

Vanguard News Nigeria