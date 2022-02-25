The National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), has begun a Youth Transformational Leadership Course (YTLC), to enhance good governance and political development in Nigeria.

Brig.-Gen CFJ Udaya (rtd), Acting Director-General of NIPSS, made this known at the graduation ceremony of YTLC course 1, in collaboration with Princeton Leadership Forum (PLF), on Friday in Jos.

READ ALSO:Electoral Act: Ball in your court now ― Reps tell INEC

Udaya explained that the YTLC course was specially designed by the institute to boost the capacity of young persons before they could occupy very serious leadership positions.

He harped on the urgent need to close the poor leadership gap existing among youths occupying positions of authority in Nigeria.

According to him, a lot of young people have been thrown into leadership positions from the local government up to the national level, without being adequately prepared or trained to be leaders.

Udaya, therefore, stressed the need to train and boost youths’ capacity before they could get into higher positions.

He explained that the training was geared towards addressing that leadership gap among young persons and pledged NIPSS’ determination to ensure Nigerian leaders were adequately equipped to handle offices.

Uldaya, who explained that the YTLC was the most current course in the institute, urged state governments to sponsor their young citizens for the training, which would be run quarterly.

On his part, Mr. Chibuike Echem , President of PLF, commended the management of NIPSS for their foresight and wisdom in embarking on capacity building, especially for youths.

According to Echem, training the youths will be more beneficial to the country because of their exuberance and ability to adapt to change, as well as new ideas.

Earlier, Professor Para Mallam, Director of Studies, NIPSS, commended PLF and other organisations for the partnership and sponsorship.

Mallam assured them that the course would be an engine for training transformational leaders across the country.

One of the participants, Mr. Udengs Eradiri, former President, Ijaw Youth Council Worldwide, and former Commissioner for Youth Development, Bayelsa State, expressed appreciation to NIPSS and PLF for organising the training.

Eradiri acknowledged the tremendous impact the training had on him and pledged to put the knowledge he acquired into practice for the development of Nigeria.

youth leaders from the six geopolitical zones of the country were selected and sponsored for the two weeks course by the

Ugwumba Leadership Center (ULC) , Niger Delta Developments Commission (NDDC) Citizens Awareness Against Corruption and Social Vices Initiative (CAACASVI), among others.

Participants were expected at the end of the training to be able to identify the indicators of good governance and political developments in Nigeria and explain why it is difficult to achieve good governance.

They are also expected to. evaluate the impact of poor governance on political developments of Nigeria since 1960, as well as identify the roles youths can play in politics to ensure good governance.