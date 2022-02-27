Godson Umeh is yet at it again. The jeweller has not failed to show his genius in the industry of jewellery making as he steadily climbs top the ranks of the best jewellers in the world.

Godson’s journey is a magnificent one, especially for all jewellers upcoming. His foundation, Godson The Plug, adapts to several changes in the industry. He always meets every customer’s needs giving them value for money. It has helped build a good profile for him, increasing his customers.

One of his now steady client is the American rapper Meek Mill. The rapper is known to have patronized Godson from time to time . Godson is the craftsman behind the mind-blowing Cartier glasses that left Meek’s audience hungry for stones.

Recently, Meek Mill contacted the jeweller again with an orchestrated cartoon design of a cactus plant puffing weed. He wanted a replica in precious stones. The rapper has an exciting imagination, but he was left amazed at the brilliance of the job.

The diamond necklace consists of several sharp cut edge precious diamond stones. The pendant has several stones of what looks like a 15-carat diamond, and the chain seems heavy with 20 carats.

The cactus pendant also consists of precious green stones that depict a rich colour. The puff was not left out as it had stones to show.

The diamond-studded chains indeed give a Texas cowboy feel that suits the Rapper. Meek Mill was in love with the job as he was quick to post on all his social media platforms. He named it smactus.

The necklace speaks for the jeweller in the past days after its release. It has created a lot of reactions on all social media platforms.

There is a guarantee that the jeweller would indeed have more buzzes with time. The young jeweller has a promising future ahead of him. He certainly does it better.