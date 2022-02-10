some call him Champagne Papi while others prefer the name, Drizzy. Even some refer to him as 6 God. All these validate the truth that Aubrey Drake Graham is a different thing to many people. To some, he is a music superstar. While some see him as a music icon. And to others, he is a living legend. Nevertheless, everyone agrees on the fact that Drake is a pop culture icon; a global pop figure with his music and fashion taste.

Ever since the Toronto-born artist hit the TV screens in 2001, he has been influencing lives, as he switched between different hats: actor, singer, music executive, fashion entrepreneur; which proved that there’s more to the man called Drake than the world is yet to see. This last bit has endeared him to millions of people.

READ ALSO:CrossRiver: APC, PDP in make or break battle for Ogoja/Yala Reps seat

With an artistic credit of over 170 million records sold, there is no doubt that Drake is one of the biggest celebrities in the world, with his influence extending even to the plains of sub-saharan Africa and into the minds of several young individuals on the continent. One of such individuals who have been smitten by Drake’s artistry is Nigerian creative and entrepreneur, God’s Plan.

Born Ogharisi Joshua Lucky, God’s Plan is not your regular Drake fan, as the young man is one of the core supporters of the Drake movement if such a term exists. His love for the Canadian-American personality and music is so great that he nicknamed himself after Drake’s Billboard Hot 100 number-one single, God’s Plan.

Released in 2018, the song was Joshua’s favourite jam for months and he became inspired to use the title as his moniker. Still, he wasn’t satisfied with calling himself God’s Plan alone and extended the reach to his own business, GP Nation. Thus, it is evident that God’s Plan has a deep-rooted respect for Drake. And this respect was birthed because of the following reasons.

Drake Is A Master At Reinvention

Initially, the world knew Drake as an actor due to his role in the Canadian teen drama series, Degrassi: The Next Generation, where he played the role of Jimmy Brooks. He starred in 100 episodes of the series, from 2001 – 2010, becoming a household name in the process. However, Drake wasn’t content with his success in the film industry and decided to give his music dream a shot, and the rest they say is history. The 35-year-old has gone from being a broke teenager with a sick mother to take care of to a successful actor to a Grammy-winning musician and a trailblazing music entrepreneur.

The fact that Drake has been able to wear different hats at different points of his artistry career has endeared him to God’s Plan, who is also towing that line. Although he started as a fashion designer, God’s Plan has grown into a creative director, an event planner, and a general merchandise expert, making his impact in different industries. Just like Drake, God’s Plan is constantly reinventing himself as he taps deeper into his creative potential.

Drake Has A Beastly Work Ethic

Having won four Grammy Awards, six American Music Awards, a record 29 Billboard Music Awards, two Brit Awards, three Juno Awards, and several Billboard Hot 100 charting singles, Drake is no doubt one of the best-selling artists the world has ever seen. The former Young Money Entertainment artiste has several music laurels under his belt and keeps adding to it every day. All this has been made possible thanks to his great work ethic.

Ever since he came to the international limelight about a decade ago, Drake has refused to leave the global stage, bringing to futility the predictions of some musicians in his early days that he wouldn’t last long. Still many expect Drake’s popularity to fade away soon due to the stiff competition in the industry and the daily birth of new artists. However, this doesn’t seem like it would happen anytime soon, inasmuch as Drake continues to maintain his present work ethic.

It’s a wonder to many how Drake does it: perform at shows, go on tours, spend hours recording new songs (or albums) in the studio, spend time with his family, and still party hard when the need arises. It’s expected that the artist should have broken down or put away some things. But Drake seems to be made of steel as he keeps breaking new ground in his career.

This is another reason why God’s Plan considers him as an idol and has also emulated the same work ethic. From creative direction to talent management to fashion designing and business management, God’s Plan work rate is at an admirable level and it doesn’t look like he plans to slow it down. According to him if Drake could do it, therefore he has no excuse not to do the same.

Drake: The Culture Changer

With 102 million followers on Instagram, there’s no doubt that Drake is a leading pop culture figure. From the songs he creates to his dress sense, the superstar has been influencing lives (Gen Zs and Millennials) alike for a long time. The ability to influence new fashion trends or societal discussions is the reason why he has a sub-label collaboration deal with Nike or why he contributed to 5 percent ($440 million CAD) of Toronto’s annual tourism income in 2018.

Take it or leave it, Drake is a force to be reckoned with. And he has been able to use the power he wields to create positive

change in society. In like manner, God’s Plan is also towing this path, as he continues to push out contents and creative works that influence lives positively. The younger creative is passionate about bringing about innovation in the media and fashion spaces.

Why many are content with just admiring or respecting their idols, God’s Plan is more concerned with putting to practice the lessons learnt from studying Drake, so as to replicate a similar or bigger success story.