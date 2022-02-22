A fast rising global peace advocate and pioneer president and founder of the Federation of Africa Law Students(FALAS) Mr. Emmanuel Eze Nwobodo is billed to feature at the forthcoming Global peace Summit holding in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Nwobodo who is a passionate youth advocate for a better Nigeria, will be representing Nigeria at the summit being organized by Global Peace Chain a global peacebuilding organization that provides a platform for young peacemakers all around to world to discuss their ideas for the UN Sustainable Development Goals and peace innovation.

The global peace summit in Dubai aims to provide opportunities for brilliant young, competent and enthusiastic peacemakers from over 150 countries to broaden their perspectives and develop road maps for achieving long term development goals and advising peace in their communities to combat excessive violence, hate and all forms of discriminations.

The summit will run from February 23rd to 26th February 2022. Mr. Emmanuel Eze Nwobodo will be making a case for Nigeria, he will speak to the global peacemakers on the role Nigeria plays in sustaining global peace. Mr. Nwobodo will be sharing ideas to the international peacemakers community during the interactive sessions of the summit.

It is worthy to note that Mr. Emmanuel Nwobodo has at different capacities promoted good and effective leadership, championed peace and harmony of the Nigerian state. He is also committed to

reaching and engaging Africa’s most excluded communities and isolated social circles with education, leadership enlightenment provision of basic amenities through his work.