Dayo Johnson Akure

Youths in the All Progressive Congress have demanded for more opportunities to serve within the party and the county at large.

Speaking at the Southwest Zonal Party Youth Leadership Sensitization and Capacity Building workshop held in lbadan, Oyo state, the Party’s Zonal Youth Leader, Kolade Lawal Paff said that the youths are ready to contribute their quota both in the party and the country.

READ ALSO:APC youths unite all factions, mobilize over 30,000 youths

Paff said that ” It is the aggregate of the productive capacities of our youths that will determine where Nigeria will be among nations of the world.

” Therefore, the youths have their role to play while the country also has its overall role to play”.

Nigeria, he added should renew its commitment to the development of the capacity of her youths.

Paff said the APC has made a lot of significant progress within the few years it took the leadership of the country, but the party will obviously do better if it utilizes more of the energy and vibrancy of the youths.

“We need to work on a perfect blend of the use of the wisdom of the elderly and the strength of the youth.

“There are still lots of works to be done to take Nigeria to that promised land.

” These works require great technical skills and we must equip ourselves as youths who are the strength of the nation.

“We demand to be given more opportunities to serve and we must ensure that we deliver at every opportunity.

Nigeria, according to him should not expect more than its youths can offer, so it is only by building the capacity of the youth that we can truly build the nation.

The workshop was organized for the newly elected State youth leaders, Deputy State Youth Leaders, and Senatorial Youth Leaders.

It has the themed: ‘Unleashing the Potential of Youth Leadership”.

The one-day sensitization and capacity building program was organized by the APC Zonal Youth Leadership in the Southwest.

Also speaking, the Deputy National Youth Leader of the APC, Hon. Afeez Bolaji Repete said the session was strategic for aggregating the experiences of our young leaders and recharging their commitment to the good Vision of the party for Nigeria