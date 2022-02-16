The cryptocurrency market’s notorious volatility can work in favour for investors as well as against them. The Metaverse has been widely tipped to become a major part of crypto, and the wider internet in 2022.



Off the back of Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement that Facebook was to be rebranded Meta, a large majority of Metaverse-related projects shot up in value. The Sandbox (SAND) doubled in value in 3 days, Decentraland (MANA) increased by 60%, and Gala Games (GALA) rose 125% to reach a new all-time high of $0.83.

It hasn’t been plain sailing for Metaverse tokens in 2022. The total market cap of Metaverse coins has declined since the beginning of the year but has begun to climb once again over the last 7 days. It is currently 9% up and stands at $30 billion. The other area slated to see massive growth in 2022 is decentralised finance (DeFi). A new DeFi release that is making waves in its presale phase is Seesaw Protocol (SSW).

Gala Games (GALA) News Causes Price Rise

Gala Games (GALA) has a very simple mission; its creators want to make “blockchain games you’ll actually want to play.” Players of Gala Games can influence the governance of the GALA ecosystem by voting on what games should be funded and developed. At the beginning of February, GALA hit a low of $0.177. However, in a mere few days, it had increased by more than 100% to hit $0.384 on the 7th of February. There are several reasons for this recent spike in the price of GALA:

• Other Metaverse projects also increased in price, but not to the extent of GALA

• Gala Games announced that it plans to spend $5 billion on its NFTs in 2022.

• This is rumoured to be split in the following ways: $2 billion to gaming, $1 billion on movies, $1 billion on music, and the last $1 billion to build a theme park.

• There will be a Galaverse festival set in June 2022. The previous one, in December, took place in Las Vegas and drew an impressive crowd.

• Snoop Dogg signed a deal with Gala Games to help promote his new album.

Seesaw Protocol (SSW) Continues to Go Up

Seesaw Protocol’s (SSW) successful presale continues apace. SSW, its native token, was released in the presale at $0.005. A little over 2 weeks later, its current price is $0.053, an increase of just over 950%. It is on track to have increased its early investors’ money by 10x before the end of the week. The referral system, which gives a 5% bonus to both referrers and referees for each new person they bring to Seesaw Protocol, could be one of the reasons for this.

Currently, climbing at over 10% per day and based upon previous pre-sale performance, some analysts predict SSWs price could climb to over 7000% by the end of its pre-sale. So, at the moment there is significant value potential for new investors despite the growth seen so far.

The other is undoubtedly in its utility. It will act as a multi-chain bridge, beginning on the Binance Smart Chain and extending to the Polygon and Ethereum networks. Holders can seek the fastest blockchain with the lowest gas fees for their desired transaction. In a world where the popularity of NFTs, in particular, have boomed, this could be highly advantageous.

