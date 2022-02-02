By Emma Amaize

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship aspirant in Delta State, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, has promised to work with the four- point agenda of the Itsekiri ethnic nationality for speedy development of the three Warri Local Government Areas when elected governor of Delta state come 2023.

Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor of the Word of Life Bible Church, had suggested during an annual thanksgiving of the Iwere people that there was need for the monarch Ogiame Atuwatse III to organize his subjects to work with the four-point agenda of unity of Iwere people in total submission to God; education; industrialization and tourism.

It was in line with the four -point agenda of the Itsekiri that Olorogun Gbagi, during a consultative visit to a party leader, Chief Andy Osawota, at his Effurun residence, said he was in the governorship race to bring development to Deltans

“That is why everywhere we go, they say, Gbagi or nothing, not because we are so rich or fat but because of the things we have done in time past. So, I key into the four requests of the Itsekiri people as suggested by the former Christian Association Nigeria, Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, if elected governor of the state come 2023.

“The reason is because my agenda is to develop every local government area in Delta State. Papa Ayo and the Iwere people have come up with four- point agenda that can be of benefit to their people, so I implore every local government to come up with such proposal and I will work to develop Delta state along those lines,” he said.

He revealed the consultation visit to Chief Osawota was because he knew his strength, appealing that he stand with him to be governor to industrialize the state.

Gbagi explained that Nigerians were presently regretting the mistake they made to bring APC to government, saying:

“All the achievements of the PDP have been destroyed. We must not bring that kind of government to Delta state. The luck Deltans have is that we have Okowa who has character and vision. The level Okowa has taken the state to, we will be irresponsible not to follow his footsteps.”

” So we need to bring someone who has character, investment, not on EFCC’s watch list and has what it takes to transform the state to the next level from where Okowa will stop.

“It’s the apathy of good people that kept perpetually mad men in governance and I plead with you that it’s the time to pick your best. So, it is all of this reason among others that I solicit for your support and after the election I will come back and thank you”, he added.

Chief Osawota in his reponse, congratulated Gbagi for daring to contest for governorship of the state, saying if you do not dare you do not win. He appreciated Gbagi for the visit and wished him success in his quest to govern Delta State.