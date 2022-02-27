By Femi Bolaji

The Global Alliance for Vaccine and Immunization, GAVI, weekend partnered Taraba and seven other states on health system strengthening.

The support is expected to run for 3 years and would incorporate the Primary Health Care Under One Roof, PHCUOR implementation in the select States.

The deputy governor of Taraba state, Haruna Manu, attended the meeting of the Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF, with GAVI High-Level mission to Nigeria at the banquet hall of the presidential Villa, Abuja.

The dialogue focused on addressing zero dose burden (especially in rural settings), PHC coordination, and COVID-19 response at the sub-national level.

It also witnessed the signing of a 3 years Health System Strengthening and support for Primary Health Care Under One Roof implementation PHCUOR in the 8 States.

The delegation of Taraba state government at the meeting include the state Commissioner of Health,Dr Innocent Vakai and Alhaji Aminu Jauro Hassan, the Executive Secretary Taraba State Primary Healthcare Development Agency.