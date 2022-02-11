Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Governor of Kano State Dr. Abudullahi Ganduje, is wooing foreign investors to the state through the insurance industry.

He said at the retreat for members of the Technical Committee on Implementation of Third Party Liability and other Insurances in Abuja, yesterday, that his administration firmly believed in the potentials of the insurance industry to grow the economy of the state.

The governor who was represented by Secretary to the Kano State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, said that the administration has resolved to use insurance culture to attract foreign investment.

“Kano State government is exploring and promoting insurance culture in the state to, among others, encourage Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). In the long run, they (investors) will have to be insured as well and that will give them the safety required in case of any eventuality,” he said.

The compulsory insurance policy adopted by Kano state government he said “is deliberate because we know that in the long run, we stand to mutually benefit: the insurance companies; the State government and the people of Kano.”

The governor added that the compulsory insurance policy was adopted by the state government in its quest “to make Kano a better state, develop economically and move to the next level”.

“It will guarantee the protection of the people of the state and their businesses, by ensuring they are insured and in the event of any eventuality, they can get relief.

“It will ensure that we raise our internally generated revenue, so that we can continue to deploy it into other sectors of development as well as help government fulfill its number one obligation which is protecting the life and property of our people.

“In the event of any unfortunate circumstance then we know that we will have taken the necessary steps to get relief for the families of people and of course, owners of businesses,” he said.

The Commissioner for Insurance of National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Mr. Sunday Thomas, said that the steps taken by Kano state government over insurance was a testament that insurance could indeed thrive anywhere in Nigeria.

He said that the retreat was organized to equip members of the committee with requisite knowledge to enable them maximize insurance opportunities.

Mr. Thomas stated that the Kano state insurance policy would help the state “generate more revenue and serve as social protection mechanism that would assist both government and citizens in the event of any disaster”.

The mandatory insurances that would be enforced in the state he said would be “the third-party motto insurance covers in respect of all mechanically propelled vehicles that ply public roads.

“The insurance cover in respect of all buildings under construction that are more than two floors.

“Also, all public buildings and these include schools, offices, hotels, hospitals, market shops, shopping malls, and all of that.

“Professional indemnity for all medical practitioners and hospitals in Kano state.

“Group Life Insurance for all employers of labour that employ more than three persons and annuity for retirees as provided under the pension reform act as an option.”