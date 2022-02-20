.

—- Akure deserves a Teaching Hospital—Senate Committee

Dayo Johnson Akure

The Deji of Akure land, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, has led a delegation to the ongoing public hearing of the Senate Committee on Health at the National Assembly in support of the Akure Teaching Hospital Bill.

Recall that Akure Teaching Hospital Bill 2021 (SB638) is sponsored by Senator Ayo Akinyelure who represents the Central senatorial district in the state.

The National Universities Commission NUC had last year given nod to FUTA to commence admission into full-time mode of the Medicine and surgery, MBBS programme with effect from 2020/2021 academic session.

Oba Aladelusi was in the company of the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Olu Falae, Pro-Chancellor of FUTA, Ambassador Godknows Igali, the Vice-Chancellor, FUTA, Professor Adeola Fuwape amongst others.

The monarch who canvassed for favourable consideration and timely passage of the bill described the establishment of the FUTA Teaching Hospital as being long overdue.

He thanked the Senators for feeling the pulse of the Akure people and their earnest desire for a Teaching Hospital for FUTA.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary of the monarch, Michael Adeyeye said in Akure that town as at today is one of the fastest-growing State Capital and it caters for almost 52 per cent of the State population and this necessitates the need for tertiary health care of a Teaching Hospital status being one of the State Capital without a Teaching Hospital.

Oba Aladelusi expressed optimism that the Senate will pass the bill when it finally returns to the whole House.

” l am confident that you will surely fast-track the passage of this bill when it finally returns to the hallowed chamber.

In his own submission, Chief Olu Falae informed the Senate Committee that the Akure community is fully prepared to give maximum support for the immediate take-off of the Teaching Hospital.

Falae opined that Akure is ready to serve as a role model to other communities on how to be a good and responsive host.

“You can see that the site of the Hospital is strategic and it is just a few minutes drive from the Akure Airport, it is therefore going to serve the people of the country and not just Ondo State alone.

Also, The Pro-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology Akure, Ambassador Godknows Igali and the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Adeola Fuwape in their separate submission thanked the Deji and good people of Akure Kingdom for procuring the certificate of occupancy for the project.

“They informed the committee that they were fully prepared for the timely take-off of the Hospital.

“The Vice-Chancellor said that the first set of the Medical School had already been admitted and that they will be ready for clinical in about two years.

“He, therefore, appealed to the Senate to expedite action on the bill considering its relevance and importance.

Others who contributed in support of the bill is the Chairman of the Akure – FUTATH Committee, Dr. Olufemi Oyinsan and the Dean of the School of Medicine, Professor Segun Ojo.

They both urge the committee to see the preparation of the host community and FUTA in ensuring a smooth take-off of the Hospital as the community in conjunction with FUTA had already mobilized to the site with moulding of brick blocks and constructions already going on.

In his reaction, the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe thanked Oba Aladetoyinbo and the elder statesman, Chief Olu Falae for leading a formidable delegation to the hearing.

He expressed satisfaction with the presentation of all stakeholders including that of the sponsor of the bill, Senator Ayo Akinyelure.

Oloriegbe said that “With all, we have heard and seen before and during this hearing, the committee is more than convinced that Akure is long overdue for a Teaching Hospital and that the committee will support it to become a reality.