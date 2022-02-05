One of Nigeria’s major humanitarian music record label, Funmi Ayinke Records (FRL), has concluded plans to unveil to Nigerians another talented young singer into the music industry.

According to the firm, the new artiste, Nwokukwu Chukwudi also known as Minstrel Chux, would be unveiled with the aim to ensure that he becomes an household name in the entertainment industry.

The Abia State born Gospel/Inspirational Artiste is a graduate of Microbiology and attained his Bachelor’s degree at the Michael Okpara University Of Agriculture, Umudike.

As gathered, after graduating, Chukwudi further ventured into acquiring other professional experiences such as Health Safety and Environmental Managements (HSE) and Conflict Resolution Certification.

Minstrel Chux is a member of the family of the Funmi Ayinke Humanity Foundation (FHF) and the man behind the FHF theme song.

Before now, he had served as a Music Director right from his childhood days in children’s choir and has continued to serve in several churches and groups as a Music Director.

Chukwudi, is a song writer, composer, director whose vision had often been to impact his generation and beyond with his songs, gifts and talents.