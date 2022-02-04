By Dirisu Yakubu – Kano

The federal government has attributed delays in the implementation of rail infrastructural and modernization projects to inadequate funding owing to the global economic downturn.

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi stated this, Friday, in Kano while inspecting ongoing works on the Kaduna/Kano rail route.

Accompanied by Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, Amaechi arrived at the Zawacikin railway mega station at exactly 11.26 AM and immediately began inspection after a brief chat with representatives of the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, CCECC.

Expressing satisfaction with the quality of work done thus far, Amaechi assured that the project would be delivered and ready for commercial operation before May 2023.

He said: “I have never denied that we are having financial challenges and that is because of economic downturn. The Chinese are not funding projects the way they used to do. Until now, we are yet to conclude on loans for this project and so, we are funding it from the budget.

“We are putting pressure on all the necessary institutions that used to give us funds. And hopefully, before May 2023, we will be able to get enough funds to complete this project.”

“In terms of quality, they are not doing badly, I don’t know if I should attribute that to the inspection by TEAM, but you must also credit CCECC, but what it means that they should not sleep. That is why we insist that TEAM must be present at every meeting. TEAM has the final say, not the Minister.

“We insist the Chinese should bring enough equipment because what we suffered in Lagos /Ibadan was because the equipment was breaking down and they could nut palace orders for new ones but for this one, they should buy all the equipment that they need so that as it breaks down, they replace.”

On the economic importance of the 203 km rail line, the Minister noted that when completed “the route will be used to convey both passengers and cargos. One of the most economic nerve centers in the country is Kano and Lagos. The economic activities that take place in Kano can be conveyed to Lagos and those who produce in Lagos can have their products conveyed to Kano. This will create jobs and the cost of land here (Zawacikin) will not be the same again.”

That said, Amaechi lauded President Muhamadu Buhari for encouraging the participation of Nigerians in the nation’s infrastructural development project.

“The government is encouraging not only the use of local materials but passing that kind of jobs to Nigerians. Not just about the economic benefits, it is not good for the Chinese to come here and we borrow $2 billion and they take the whole profit and go to their country. They should also spend part of it in the country, “he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria