By Ademola Adegbite, Ibadan

THE Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Oyo state, has warned members of the state chapter of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, against selling above the official pump price of N162 per litre, threatening to shut down any erring petro station in the state.

Vanguard reports that some marketers were selling between N200 and N250 per litre, especially at night, which has caused a hundred per cent increase in intra and interstate transport fares.

State Commandant of the Corps, Adarelewa Michael Akintayo, who stated this, said his command would not hesitate to seal any station caught in such a cruel act.

He lamented that some marketers were taking undue advantage of the ongoing fuel scarcity in Nigeria to jerk up the pump price, revealing that members of the Anti Vandalism Squad would be deployed to monitor the fuel situation in the state.

While admonishing the public to furnish the command with credible information on the activities of errant marketers and other crimes and criminalities in the state, therefore, cautioned the marketers against jerking up the price and ensured the product is sold to motorists instead of hoarding it.

Akintayo said the action became imperative following the directive of the Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, to all state commandants to deploy personnel mostly Anti-Vandalism Squad to filling stations to maintain orderliness, monitor compliance with government-approved rates as well as stop visible and perceived sharp practices observed during supervision and monitoring of filling stations.

