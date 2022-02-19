.

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps ( NSCDC) in Edo, on Saturday, clamped down on fuel stations hoarding fuel and those selling above the approved pump price of N165.

Reports have it that the exercise took the corps round fuel stations on Airport road, Akpakpava Road, Sapele road and Ugbo road all within the state capital.

NAN also reports that fuel stations selling above N165 pump price were made to revert to not more than the N165 as the majority of the fuel stations were observed to be selling at between N205 and N220 per litre.

Mr Aniekan Udoeyop, the state Commandant of the corps, told newsmen during the exercise that the clampdown had become imperative as the actions of the fuel stations and their owners were creating artificial scarcity in the state.

Also Read:

Police rescue suspected rapist from being lynched in Aba

Udoeyop lamented that in spite of his earlier warning to the fuel station owners and operators, some of them were not only hoarding products but also selling above the N165 pump price.

“For crying out loud, any fuel station which is not ready to sell at normal price should close down.

“I had on Feb. 7, gone round fuel stations across the state and advised them on the need to maintain the status quo at pump price per litre, as well as desist from hoarding product to forestall artificial scarcity.

“But here we are today, seeing some stations selling for as much as N220 per litre.

“This is bad, and the height of wickedness for these fuel station owners and operators to capitalise on a little mistake from the government and punish their fellow human beings.

“For those stations with fuel, but hoarding it, we will ensure they remain closed, so we are coming back to seal them up,” he said.

Udoeyop disclosed that all the persons arrested during the clampdown would face the law, while stations sealed won’t be re-opened until they normalise their metre.

Reports also have it that some of the stations visited include Mende Gas, Hifly petrol, Elilove oil and Raptor oil, DVD oil and VOE oil where fuel was observed to be sold between N205 and N220 per litre.

Agency reports also have it that 12 fuel attendants/managers were arrested during the exercise.

Vanguard News Nigeria