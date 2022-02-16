By Davies Iheamnacho – Port Harcourt

The fuel crisis that hit Rivers State is taking its toll on the residents of the state.

This was as the petroleum product is sold at some filling stations at N250 as against the N162 approved pump price, while black marketers sell between N300 and N350

The development on Wednesday resulted in a sudden increase in transportation fares.

Distances that cost N50, on Wednesday skyrocketed to N100, causing panic among commuters and workers in the state.

However, some of the petrol filling stations which have remained locked, according to sources could be as a result of hoarding of the products.

Some other stations in the state have resorted to only night sales, commencing sales at 5:00 pm.

It was gathered that the filling stations that open late in the evening are involved in lots of sharp acts, raging from selling far above the approved pump price and collecting commission to sell to black marketers.

Vanguard News Nigeria