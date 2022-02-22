.

*Passes vote of confidence on Mele Kyari

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

THE National Association of Nigerian Students,NANS,has tasked the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation,NNPC not to spare major marketers responsible for the ongoing fuel scarcity in the country.

This was as the student’s body passed a vote of confidence in the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mele Kyari, describing his swift effort and approach in ensuring availability of fuel products in view of the adulterated supply of fuel by some major marketers as most responsive, timely and effective.

“NANS calls on NNPC not to spare any major marketer named in the mess of adulterated fuel importation into the country as they have posses a threat and caused artificial scarcity of PMS,” the said just concluded national congress, held at Sokoto State University.

“The leadership of NANS in her just-concluded National congress held at Sokoto State University passed a vote of confidence on Mele Kyari, the GMD Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC.

“NANS, in a motion moved by Comrade Salahudeen Lukman, a student of Ahmadu Bello University, seconded by Comrade Alade Emmanuel Kehinde, the Student Union Government, SUG President, Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, described the swift effort and approach of the GMD and NNPC as most responsive, timely and effective.

“The fact that the NNPC under Mele kyari could discover this adulterated fuel, named the major marketers involved in the importation and immediately provided remedy including 24 hours operation of all her outlets to relieve Nigerians of suffering, goes to show that NNPC has saved the country from major economic losses. Nigerian students must commend his leadership acumen,” the student’s body said.

