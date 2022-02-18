Alhaji Olayinka Onikijipa, the Chairman of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) in Kwara, has said that the adulterated fuel in circulation has damaged some of their vehicles.

Onikijipa told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Friday that the fuel scarcity had given some unpatriotic people the opportunity to exploit Nigerians.

“This is a very sad situation we have found ourselves; the adulterated fuel in circulation has damaged two of our vehicles.

“I think many more were damaged, but have not been reported officially to the association. This situation has brought back memories of bad governance in our nation.

“We spend the whole day at the fuel station, yet still buying adulterated fuel, it has affected our business negatively,” he said.

He, however, called on the government to be proactive and ensure that regulatory bodies were up to the task of protecting citizens and their interests.

The chairman said interstate transportation fare had not increased, but they may be forced to increase it, if the scarcity persisted.

“Transportation fare remains the same for now, but if scarcity persists, I do not know what can happen.

“Some bad people have capitalised on the situation to exploit Nigerians because people are complaining of buying fuel above the pump price where it is available.

“This is bad; we do not have to inconvenience ourselves. We should all have the love of this nation at heart.

“The government should be more proactive in their responsibilities to the citizens.

“And I want to advise those hoarding fuel in their vehicles, home and shops to stop the practice; it can wreak havoc at any time.

“May we not experience fire outbreak,” Onikijipa said. (NAN)