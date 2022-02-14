The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Command, says it has begun an exercise to arrest motorists found using drugs and other intoxicating substances while driving in Ogun.

The Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr Umar Ahmed, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ota, Ogun.

Umar said the motive of the exercise was to stem incessant road accidents in the state.

The Sector Commander explained further that officers of the Command would also arrest other motorists found committing offences such as lack of speed limit devices, driving with expired driver’s license, expired tyres and not using seatbelts, among others.

“Anyone tested with our equipment and found driving under the influence of alcohol or using intoxicating substances would be arrested and handed over to National Drug Laws Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation and prosecution.

“We implore motorists to desist from using drugs or any intoxicating substances that could affect their decisions negatively, thus leading to road crashes,” he said.

Umar said the exercise would continue until the end of the year to ensure that the roads were safer for the public.

The FRSC boss also cautioned motorists against speeding and wrong overtaking to avoid unnecessary crashes on the roads.

Umar reiterated the commitment of the corps to ensuring safety of lives and property and sanity on the roads. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria