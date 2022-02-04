By Chris Onuoha

“The alliance is nascent, artists, civil society and discerning public are growing bolder in their willingness to speak out on behalf of democratic rights.”

The CEO, Unchained Vibes Africa, Ayodele Ganiu in this statement stirs the hornet’s nest stemming from the conversations about the state of the Nigeria nation in relation to rights of free and fair speech.

Freedom for one is freedom for all, as they say, but freedom for all should be the nucleus of an emancipated society devoid of caged conscience. And in as much as freedom of speech is an integral part of democratic rights, then, the onus behoves on the society to embrace the odds and speak out.

The ongoing serial conversation about the democratic rights of the Nigeria people, auspice of the Unchained Vibes Africa, a group with mindset to rewrite the narratives, once again hosted some persons in their third edition of the monthly music and talk event series to further push the discourse on freedom of speech.

Held at Freedom Park in the Lagos Island with theme: “Freedom Vibes Series: Promoting Artistic Freedom,” the event attracted prominent personalities in the Nigeria entertainment industry. They include Nollywood veteran actor and producer Jide Kosoko as guest speaker, actor Hilda Dokubo, filmmakers Myke Pam and Tee Jay Dan as well as human rights lawyer and Deputy Director at SERAP Kolawole Oluwadare making up the panelists. Veteran journalist and culture advocate Jahman Anikulapo moderated the discussion while Actor Sam Uche Anyamele compered.

Also, Ricqy Ultra, a Kano based rapper performed alongside popular artist, Eedris Abdulkareem who made special appearance.

In a keynote speech delivered by Jide Kosoko, titled, “Public Morality and Artistic Freedom,” he emphasized the need to take a second glance at the evolving questions on the morality of some contents in the movie industry in Nigeria.

Noting that Nigerian movie industry has lately become the whipping boy for anything negative, however unjustifiable, he stated that the censorship hassles that the industry go through in the hands of government is not enough, as Nigerians have taken it upon themselves to censor their personal lives.

“As a practitioner, you can hardly do anything right in the estimation of the critical mass of our people, especially the many irritants on social media, who think their standards, most times warped, should be the basis of our living and practice.

“However, as artists, we have a God-given responsibility to mirror the society, educate, enlighten and entertain,” kosoko said.

He said that the responsibility comes with a big burden, while calling for appropriate balancing in using Artistic Freedom in such a way that does not hurt public morality.

“In other words, moral and ethical standards, as it relates to the entire human community in a given place or geopolitical location, usually enforced, directly or indirectly, remains a vital part of efforts at maintaining orderly conduct and smooth running of every society.

“As it stands, arts, especially movie and music, has the greatest influence on public morality, and this has been so from time immemorial, putting artistes in situations more precarious than other professions. The tendency is high for the artist to become a subject of harsh judgement by the society and censorship tactics by government.

“The movie industry has come under immense attack over gross misrepresentations, misconceptions and a lack of proper understanding of the role the industry plays in nation building, moulding of public opinion on public morality,” Kosoko said.

The Nollywood veteran who disclosed that one of his works have also been on a sledge hammer, in a summary, proffered an unarguable solution to the perception stating that Nigerian filmmakers do not produce films in isolation, but rather, done as a mirror of the realities and happenings in the society.

“Nigerian filmmakers do not celebrate crime or immorality but ensures that characters on such cast ends up with a bitter lessons for dark end. We proffer solutions in an entertaining manner and do not promote crime, while wondering why a man can boldly say he learned criminality from watching Nollywood movies.

“Government should learn more about censorship because applying such measure goes against the spirit and letter of artistic freedom and more over, the industry in question has elevated the country’s GDP in economy rating, ” he said.

Kosoko said that contrary to popular belief, the industry advocates and promotes public morality in many ways, but added that sensitization and retraining of content and script writers becomes imperative to ensure guide against norms.

“This however does not take away our responsibility to be on our guard always to ensure a workable balance between creativity and protection of public morality. Industry leaders and government must collaborate on this to ensure we maintain the necessary balance at all times,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, the panelists extensively treated evolving cogent matters especially as it concerns the recent ban of a film, ” Makaranta” by a producer living in the Northern Nigeria. They queried many approaches adopted by the agency involved in the ban without critically studying the content, production and perhaps, general assessment and opinion of the public before embarking on ban.

Hilda Dokubo argued that Nollywood as a decent body would not allow any film that promotes immorality, rather, cultural bias is the real issue that attacks contents. She laments that women have always been on the edge of any undue commentaries.

Tee Jay Dam also said, that music has been used extensively to fight the ills of the society including government failures. He noted that Hollywood has produced films that could be classified as immoral but the United States government would not censor any of them.

For SERAP’s lawyer, Oluwadare, he challenged the content providers to pursue the infringement of their rights legally to get justice, while others lent their voice on urging the public not to trade their right of freedom for not.

Freedom Vibes Series is an integral part of Defending Democracy Vibes program supported by the National Endowment of Democracy (NED) USA, Freedom Park Lagos, African Defenders Network, PEN America’s Artists at Risk Connection, World Movement for Democracy, Lakareem Entertainment, Culture Advocates Caucus and Centre for Creative Arts Education (CREATE).