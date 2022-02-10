Founder, FRAFoundation for Enterprise Development, Fijeh Roseline Aadum has insisted that there was need for the Federal and all state government in Nigeria to adopt compulsory entrepreneurship programme in high schools and colleges as part of measures to address looming economic challenges and strengthen national development.

Aadum, who is already at the verge of completing a deal with the ministry of education after helping a number of tertiary institutions in the country to design series of entrepreneurship programmes, noted that there was need to equip young minds techniques for business start-up.



Aadum stressed that the move is sacrosanct to wealth creation, job creation, sustainable development, gender balancing as it would provide leeway to a formidable and diversified economy that would see more young Nigerians nurture their ideas as they proceed in their education.



According to her, many of the mega-companies being celebrated today had humble beginnings in a college dorm room and serve as evidence that schools can provide inspiration and many young people seek expertise to see their own ideas launched into the market or community.



“I worked closely with students in Ladoke Akintola University and other youth groups around the world and I am always impressed that so many of our young students have the imagination and drive to build a company from scratch.



“I certainly didn’t have the ambition at such a young age – my experience amounted to selling gift items and even second-hand items to students on campus. But for many school students, the entrepreneurial mindset is almost like second nature for them,” Aadum said.



With growing population, poverty and high standard of living, Aadum sees introduction of entrepreneurship across high schools and colleges as leeway to teaching life skills and a succour to students from all social economic background.



she said: “There is plenty of evidence that highlights the benefits of entrepreneurship. Beyond that, we can see that a strong high school entrepreneur program helps students immensely. In fact, it can teach a student a myriad of life skills that other high school courses don’t.



“A high school entrepreneur program can also help students from all socioeconomic backgrounds. It will create opportunities, foster social justice, instill confidence and stimulate the economy.

All are highly pertinent aspirations during this time of economic uncertainty and political unrest.”