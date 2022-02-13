By Joy Mazoje

The Canadian singer had performed in WeHo at the Pacific Design Center and had an after-party nearby at The Nice Guy.



The guests list included Drake, Leo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Lil Baby, Kendall Jenner Kodak Black and Khloe Kardashian.



Rapper Kodak Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, and two other individuals were hospitalized after sustaining injuries in a shooting outside a lounge on N La Cienega Boulevard in Los Angeles early Saturday morning.

Kodak was seen leaving the party flanked by an entourage of friends and associates including rapper Gunna. As the group stops to take photos with fans outside the event, a fistfight breaks out among a group standing by a red Ferrari on the street. Though the motives behind the skirmish are still unconfirmed, LAPD had previously shared the incident was not gang-related.

Multiple rounds were fired, striking the three men. Two were transported from the restaurant to a local hospital by the Los Angeles fire department, while the third was later moved to a hospital after leaving the crime scene. All victims are now in stable condition. There is currently no information available on suspects in the incident and the investigation remains ongoing.



The afterparty was set just down the street from the Pacific Design Center, which hosted Justin Bieber as part of h.wood and Revolve’s Homecoming Weekend event earlier in the evening. The afterparty did not have any official affiliation with Bieber’s concert.

The two-day event is meant to celebrate sports, fashion, entertainment and music ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday. Homecoming Weekend has been planned to host a series of high-profile performers through Saturday evening.



During last night’s festivities, Bieber performed a 30-minute set to a crowd of about 1,500 individuals, with Shawn Mendes, Anthony Ramos, Logan Paul, Niall Horan and Scooter Braun among those in attendance. The performance wrapped at around midnight. The afterparty reportedly hosted Bieber and his wife, Hailey, Drake,

