By Gabriel Olawale

The Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation has donated easy-to-use intervention drugs across five core Federal Referral Health Centres and Hospitals in Anambra State.

The drugs worth 11 million were distributed to referral health centres in Ekwusigo LGA, Nnewi LGA, and Idemili North LGA.

These drugs consisted of Cartons of Azithromycin, Tamsulosin, Omeprazole delayed-release capsule, Simvastatin, Atorvastatin calcium, Disinfectants, and Hand sanitisers.

Speaking during the presentation, General Manager of the Foundation, Amanda Obidike urged the hospitals’ management to ensure the drugs were administered free of charge.

“The health centres that benefitted from this gesture are Oraifite Referral Health Centre, Ozubulu Referral Health Centre, Ihembosi Referral Health Centre, Akwudo Nnewi Diocesan Hospital. Iyienu Mission Hospital, Ogidi.”

She hinted that arrangements have been completed for the commissioning of Dame Irene Okwuosa Memorial Hospital at Oraifite.

The drugs were received at various places by the Officers in Charge of the Health facilities.

At the Akwudo Nnewi Diocesan Hospital, the Administrator Ven. Emeka Igwilo and his team. They described Sir. Emeka Okwuosa as a special gift to humanity, pray to God to grant him good health and Longevity.

Receiving the Items, the Administrator of the Iyienu Mission Hospital, Rev. Canon Okwuchukwu commended the Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation for her giant strides in humanitarian services, adding that their programmes and projects have touched millions of lives in several ways.