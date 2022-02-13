.

Former President Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has expressed sadness over the passing of Magajin Garin Sokoto, Alhaji Hassan Danbaba who died on Saturday after a brief illness.

In a condolence message to the Sultan of Sokoto, the Government and the people of Sokoto State, Dr Jonathan described the late Danbaba as a distinguished leader and traditional ruler whose peaceful disposition endeared him to many people across the country.

The former President stated: “I am saddened by the sudden exit of Alhaji Hassan Danbaba, the Magajin Garin Sokoto. He was a distinguished traditional ruler, charismatic leader and bridge-builder who was unflinching in his constant engagement with both traditional and political leaders across the country, towards fostering national unity.

“He will be sadly missed not only by the people of Sokoto but by all who related with him because of his peaceful disposition and love for humanity.

“May Allah forgive all his shortcomings and grant him al Jannah Firdaus.”

