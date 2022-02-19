Emmanuel Alor Odafi

Former Manager with Fanmilk Nigeria Plc, Mr Emmanuel Alor Odafi is dead. Aged 67, late Odafi battled high blood pressure and diabetes for years during which he took his medications for 28 years before he died on January 3, 2022, after he took ill briefly and spent three days in the hospital.

Born on December 3, 1954, into the family of Mr Johnson and Nwachi Odafi in Ukwumege village, Illah, Delta State, he had his primary school education at St John’s Catholic School, Illah, and later graduated from Onward Stenographic Bureau, Illah, as a trained shorthand and typewriting expert in 1975.

ALSO READ: Osun APC governorship primary: Aregbesola, Oyetola go to war today

He moved to Lagos in 1976 and joined the Ministry of Finance and later worked with many international organizations before retiring as office manager in Fanmilk Nig Plc in 2014.

In 1993, he became a Christian during a terminal illness, and became very active in church activities and eventually became a pastor in the True Worshippers Pentecostal Mission and ministered in the Redeemed Christian Church of God for few years.

He was married to his wife, Victoria in 1981 and had six children and five grandchildren.

Vanguard News Nigeria