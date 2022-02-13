.

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The former Kano state deputy governor, Prof Hafiz Abubakar has decried the dirty politics being played by Nigerian politicians expressing the need for the mindset of the youths to be changed for the better.

He stated this while addressing newsmen at the 18th Maitama Sule Leadership Lecture Series organised by the students’ wing of the Coalition of Northern Groups that took place at Bayero University Kano on Saturday.

He called for the need to inculcate new and responsible ideas in the youths to serve as a means of bringing about change in the leadership focus of the future in the youths.

“The money politics system is bad, that is why we are here. We are playing a very wrong, very dirty and very unproductive politics.

“Therefore the youths themselves as tomorrow leaders know because they are victims of bad leadership at all levels. I am sure they want better leadership for themselves and their own generation. So each and every one of us, including them, realise this because we are on the wrong path and we have to chart a new course for a better Nigeria” he stated.

Buttressing more on the issue of leadership, the National Coordinator of students wing of the Coalition of Northern Groups, Jamilu Aliyu reiterated the need for integrity and avoidance of none politics which he said Nigerians are already feeling its wrath with the type of leadership they are having

“We tagged the lecture series with the name of Maitama Sule who is believed to be a man of integrity and honesty.

“We are trying to eradicate the leadership of money bags. Avoidance of money politics at this level becomes very necessary because the people are already feeling the wrath of the rotten leadership we are facing in this country.

“We can all see the security situation in this country, how people are living in abject poverty and below the poverty level with some of them not even being able to pay their school fees which is rampantly increasing and skyrocketing.

“So enough is enough of this none sense. We have to build a country that we will believe in that will compete with our sister countries not only in Africa but in the world at large” he declared.

Vanguard News Nigeria