By Emmanuel Elebeke

The National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA has agreed to collaborate with Vanguard Media on its upcoming AgriTech Summit aimed at ending food insecurity in the country.

The Director-General of Nigeria’s foremost ICT agency, Inuwa Kashifu Abdullahi confirmed the collaboration when a team of Vanguard delegation led by the Abuja Bureau Chief, Mr Emma Ujah and the Director, Vanguard Conferences and The Economic Forum Series®, Mr. Jude Ndu, paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Abuja.

Abdullahi said he was excited for the invitation because NITDA “pays special consideration to Agriculture as an emerging mainstay of the Nigerian economy which requires ICT as an enabler and has become pervasive across all industry sectors of the economy.

‘’Let me thank you for finding time to come here to familiarise yourself with us. This for me shows how serious you are about this conference. Also, we give Agriculture special consideration. ICT cuts across all sectors and is pervasive. ICT today is not like before, whatever you do, you need that knowledge of ICT as an enabler.

‘’We look at it from two perspectives: Digitization, ‘’how can we use ICT to enhance operational excellence, the traditional goods and services, because anything agriculture and manufactured anywhere, we can apply ICT to enhance the processing? The other part of it is, ‘’how can we use it as a source of inspiration, as a disruptive tool to the youths and even bring new business models?’’

Beyond the Agricultural sector, he said NITDA ‘’is now partnering with some universities on Agriculture research and also challenging StartUps across the country to come up with ideas on how to improve smart agriculture.

‘’You can use technology to generate the right environment seeds need to germinate and grow, we are using farmers to create the ecosystem. We are also trying to make it an attractive business to young people,’’ he added.

Buttressing his point, the NITDA DG said, ‘’Netherland with a population of 24 million citizens generates 20 times what Nigeria generates from Oil and Gas from agriculture, even as the country in terms of land, is not as big as Niger State.

‘’That is what we are trying to do, to see how we can replicate the same model here in Nigeria. It is a long journey but I believe we will get there one day.

This kind of conference will create more awareness and people will embrace AgriTech as the way to go in addressing our food security challenge.’’

‘’We look forward to it, and also to see how we can expand the summit beyond agriculture. All these can be explored, we see you as a strategic partner because anything to do with digital agriculture, people will need to be aware; we really need the media to help disseminate and propagate the ideology of DigiTech and also digital literacy in general,’’ he pointed out.

Mallam Abdullahi further reiterated NITDA’s resolve to actualize the ambitious target of the Ministry to achieve 95% digital literacy by 2030, saying that, ’’ government cannot do it alone, we need the media, CSOs, everyone on board, especially the media because with social media, people can be educated. So, you do not need to go to school for digital literacy. It can be gotten from anywhere. We look forward to the conference,’’ he stated.

Earlier in his presentation, Mr. Jude NDU said the delegation was at NITDA primarily to seek a strategic collaboration with the agency, with regards to the upcoming Vanguard AgriTech Summit.

Jude said they saw that digital technology is spreading across all sectors of the economy, MediaTech, AgricTech EduTech etc, and thought it best that it needed to be there to partner with NITDA.

Moreso, he said Vanguard was attracted to the nation’s foremost ICT Agency after going through NITDA’s Policy Document: The Nigeria Digital Agriculture Strategy (NDAS) aimed at building a vibrant digital agriculture sector that leverages digital technology and innovation in collaboration with Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, as the right agency to partner with.

‘’In view of your laudable achievement since your appointment, we have followed your progress, which is very commendable. I have always been fascinated by the concept of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, which triggered our interest in the Minister, Prof Isa Ali Pantami.

‘’On that basis, we said we needed to be here to seek your partnership with regards to AgriBusiness and Food Security Summit we are hosting March 17th,’’ he said

‘’We really want it to be what the youthful population can embrace and pursue that part, in terms of agricultural productivity.

According to Mr. Ndu, the meeting is going to be a two in one event that covers Climate Change and digital technology innovation which the NITDA boss agreed to be part of annually.

Also speaking, the Bureau Chief, Mr. Ujah commended NITDA for its foresight and the exemplary leadership it is showcasing in the ICT sector and assured him that Vanguard would not retrace its step in disseminating and propagating the good work of NITDA through awareness creation.

