By Elizabeth Adegbesan

Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN) has rewarded 100 children with educational materials in its Amaizing Day Cereal ‘Back 2 School’ promo.

According to a statement by the company, the promo was a six-week programme that kicked off in the second week of December 2021 and ended on January 14, 2022.

The promo was aimed at intensifying FMN’s commitment towards appreciating its consumers and strengthening company-consumer relationship.

The Category Manager, Amaizing Day Cereal, Oluwatooni Odewole explained the process to qualify for the promo saying: “ Consumers were required to buy a pack of 600g of Amazing Cereal, take a fun and creative picture with kids featuring the pack and also share a 60 seconds video telling why they love the new Amaizing Day Cereal and tag friends to like the posts.

“Winners were chosen based on creativity, clarity of message and engagement of their posts.”

Vanguard News