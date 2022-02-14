No fewer than five universities are participating in the Nigerian University Games Association ( NUGA ) 2022 Preliminary games Zone N, holding at the Adamawa State University, Mubi.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that the participating universities would lock horns in about 13 different games, including Football, Volleyball, Handball, Taekwondo, Badminton, Table Tennis, Basketball, Hockey, among others.

Declaring the games open, Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri, of Adamawa , said that Sports and Youths empowerment were among the top priorities of his administration.

Fintiri, represented by Prof. Maxwell Gidado, the Chief of Staff to the governor, said that sport was beyond entertainment, but among the top businesses moving the global economy and peace.

” The NUGA Preliminary games in Zone N has come at the right time, when North East states were recovering from insurgency and building peace among their citizens.

” And sport is playing a vital role in bringing our people together and our administration will continue to give maximum support for the development of sport activities in our schools and communities “, Fintiri said.

In her address of welcome, Prof. Kwaletapwa Farauta, Vice Chancellor, the state university, Mubi, said that the aim of the games was to create an avenue where Nigerian University students would associate with one another.

Farauta noted that NUGA games was in two parts; the zonal preliminary and the main national games.

” The aim of NUGA is to create an avenue where our students can associate to expend their energies and interact with one another.

” And Adamawa state University, Mubi, is one of the Universities that is hosting the 26th edition of the NUGA zonal preliminaries across the nation in 2022″, She said.

She explained that in spite of lean resources, the university would continue to promote sporting activities.

The universities participating in the games include: Modibbo Adama University, Yola ( MAU), Federal University ,Wukari ( FUW), the American University of Nigeria ( AUN) ,Yola, Taraba state university ( TSU) Jalingo, and the host Adamawa state university, Mubi.

In the football match at the opening ceremony, Adamawa state university team defeated Taraba state university by 2-1. ( NAN)

