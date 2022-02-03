By Adesina Wahab

Five Nigerians have been given postgraduate diploma scholarships to pursue courses offered by the Henley Business School in conjunction with the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigena, AAAN.

Two of the beneficiaries won full scholarship valued at $7,000 each, while three others would only pay half of the fees for their courses.

The winners are Nkemdilim Nonye and Sherif Akinpelu who won full scholarships, while Nabila Abdulmajeed, Abiona Elizabeth and Joy Daniel were given 50 percent discount in fee payment.

Speaking on the occasion which was done via a Zoom video conference, the President, AAAN, Mr Steve Babaeko, thanked the Henley Business School team for forging a strong working relationship with his organisation.

“Today’s event is a deepening of the partnership between the AAAN and Henley Business School in the bid to produce quality human capital and a stronger advertising industry in Nigeria. It is to take the association into a great, bright future. The beneficiaries are appreciative of this kind gesture,” he said.

The Director of Development and Alumni, Henley Business School, Jean Pierre-Choulet, said the school was inspired by the mission and vision of AAAN which were in tandem with what the school stands for.

He added that the working relationship with AAAN was a beneficial one and urged Nigerians to key into it to advance their careers.

The Dean, Henley Business School, Africa, Jon Foster-Pedley, said the school had been in existence on the continent for over 30 years and that it decided to give back to the society and help nurture skilled and talented workforce that would make Africa great.

Also speaking, Barry Van Zyl, said the beneficiaries were chosen from participants in the two pervious cohorts organised in conjunction with the AAAN.

He added that a senior level masterclass would hold February 23 and 24 and urged people interested in gaining new knowledge to enrol for it.

The beneficiaries of the scholarships lauded AAAN/Henley Business School for the opportunity given them.