By Bashir Bello

KANO — Not fewer than five persons have been arrested in connection with the killing of Kano housewife and mother of two, Rukaya Mustapha.

Rukaya, 24-year-old was said to have been murdered on Saturday in her matrimonial home in Danbare town, Kumbotso Local Government Area of the state.

It was also gathered that the killers did not spare her (Rukaya’s) two children as they were beaten to a pulp.

Confirming the incident on Monday, the Spokesman, Kano Police Command, SP Abdullahi Haruna said the suspects were currently in the police custody.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the children were currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in the state.