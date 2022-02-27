By Jimitota Onoyume

A renowned financial economist and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr Israel Kwode Ejomafuvwe has joined the guber race in Delta State , saying he was set to take the state to greater heights when elected by 2023.

Ejomafuvwe who distinguished himself as a banker declared his intention at a political rally of his party in Okwagbe, Ughelli south local government area, Delta State state.

He said he had been under pressure from his political admirers to join the race , stressing that he would bring sustainable development to all the books and crannies of the state.

” We need to consolidate on the gains of this present administration led by Govenor Okowa. I am not only well prepared but experienced to rapidly transform the state for the good of all Deltans. “

” I am distinguished not only as a banker, entrepreneur but also as a consultant without any blemish or corruption tag.“.

“My mission is to serve the good people of delta state by providing purposeful and impactful leadership . My TEAM will make Delta state the one-stop destination for investment, tourism, leisure and studying in sub-Saharan Africa. We shall radically transform and position the state to look like TEXAS in United States of America. Our socio-economic transformation will be in the following strategic sectors”

Among others Israel is founder and the Managing Partner First Derivative Consulting and he holds a PhD in Economics. He is also a member of the American Economic Association and Nigerian Economic Society and fellow of institute of management consultants.

” He is a financial economist with over 18 years cognate experience in private and public sectors. He has functioned in diverse executive roles and interrelationships covering finance, risk management, bank management, economic policy, budgeting and expenditure control having worked with reputable financial institutions and government establishments.”

“He studied Economics & Statistics and holds M.Sc in Economics with specialization in financial Economics, MSC Banking & Finance with concentration in financial management; Ph.D in Economics. He has attended various international and local courses in financial management and macroeconomic modelling and has had extensive research, teaching and consultancy works in different areas of economics, finance and business Strategy. He worked with some of the reputable banks in Nigeria (UBA, EcoBank and FCMB) and consulted for major institutions and government establishments.”

” He is a member of the American Economic Association and Nigerian Economic Society and fellow of institute of management consultants.Dr. Kwode has authored a number of reports, presentation and articles in reputable journals. He is the Chairman of Friends’ Petroleum and Gas Company Limited and a Director with African School of Quality and RFk International School. A university lecturer and an instructor with National Open University of Nigeria.He is a devoted Christian. Happily married with children”