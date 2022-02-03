…2021 capital releases now N3.65 trn (80%)

Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief & Precious John

The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed has handed the N250 billion 2021 Sukuk proceeds to the Ministers of Works and Housing, Mr.Babatunde Fashola, Federal Capital Territory , Alh. Miohammed Bello and Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Godswill Akapbio, for the implementation of various road projects, across the country.

The N250 billion was realized from the Sovereign Sukuk which was issued by the Debt Management Office (DMO), on behalf of the federal government, in December, 2021, as part of the Domestic Borrowing in the 2021 Appropriation Act.

Last year’s N 250 billion was the fourth in the series which began in 2017, with the total amount raised through Sukuk now standing at N612. 557 billion. All have been applied to road infrastructure.

Out of the current N250 billion, Works and Housing received N 210. 56 billion; FCT, N29 billion; while Niger Delta got N10. 43 billion.

In her address, Mrs. Ahmed disclosed that with today’s releases of N250 billion, total 2021 capital release stood at N3.65 trillion, representing 80 percent of the N4.56 trillion capital budget for last year.

She said, “This N250 billion will be released as part of the 2021 capital expenditure in the 2021 appropriation Act which has been extended by the National Assembly to March 31, 2022.

So with this additional N250 billion, the total capital releases will now move to N3.65 trillion representing 80 percent of the capital appropriation for 2021.

States following our success to issue Sukuk- Oniha

The Director-General of the DMO, Ms. Patience Oniha said, “The introduction of Sukuk as a source of raising funds for the government has improved road infrastructure across the six geo-political zones. As you travel each time, it is impossible to travel up to 200 km or 300 km and not see a Sukuk road and even in some cities, as well.

“The acceptance of Sukuk by investors and the verifiable evidence as a means of financing roads has encouraged some state governments to also issue Sukuk, at the sub-national level.”

According to her, the symbolic presentation of the cheque was an indication that the federal government was ready to run with the projects to be funded with the proceeds, as the money was ready for utilization.

She said, “The Sukuk is tied to the development of road infrastructure which is very closely aligned with the strategic objectives of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari . Needless to say , improvement in infrastructure, because of the multiplier effects it has, is accepted as one of the best ways of creating jobs, supporting and attracting new businesses and promoting overall growth and development.

Impact of Sukuk across the country.

Mr. Fashola commended the DMO for the Sukuk initiative, which was heavily criticized by some members of the public who alleged that the administration was adopting it to islamise Nigeria.

I think some calm came when we explained that the first N100 billion was going to be applied equally to all the six zones of Nigeria, meaning that each zone was going to get about N16. 6 billion and that any zone that felt that it was an attempt to islamise Nigeria should indicate that they don’t want the funds and that was the beginning of our journey.

He described the Sukuk option as a method of Public Private Partnership (PPP) that has become successful in the country.

According to the minister, “The first Sukuk of N100 billion was deployed to 25 roads and it delivered a total of N482 km; the second Sukuk in 2018 was deployed to 28 roads and it delivered a total of 643 km ; the third 2020, of N162 billion was deployed to 44 roads and delivered 757 km . Many of these roads had been awarded before we came but were not funded. Each year Sukuk came we were told the number of km that we must deliver with this money.

“Part of the impact is that it created jobs for 97 construction and contraction companies “who are keeping people at work; who are demanding supplies of diesel, bitumen, asphalt and that is how the money is moving round the economy.

“When you pass any of these roads, say a prayer for DMO, say a prayer for the Ministry of Finance and say a prayer for the members of the National Assembly, because in government, nobody can do it alone.”

The Minister of the FCT, expressed gratitude that Abuja was allocated N29 billion from the N250 billion proceeds in order to fund six on-going road projects.

According to him, Sukuk has become a veritable means of funding infrastructure projects with private funds.

He assured that with the completion of those roads, the current traffic challenges in the FCT would ease significantly.

The Managing Director of Setraco Nigeria Limited, Engr. Ziad Mouannes, who spoke on behalf of the contractors pledged a judicious utilization of the funds.