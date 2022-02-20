Figures: How Oyetola won all 30 LGs in Osun APC primary

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo



Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has been declared winner of the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship primary election held on Saturday, polling 222,169 votes. Read the full story HERE .

Below are the figures as presented to the Chairman of the primary election committee and Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrasak Abdulrahman, by the returning officers:

1. Atakumosa East- Oyetola (2,637) Lasun Yusuf (02) Adeoti, (165)

10 wards, election held in 9. Violence in Ward 6, Ayegunle. No election held there.

2. Atakumosa West – Oyetola ( 4655) Lasun Yusuf (07) Adeoti (305)

Election held in 11wards

3. Ayedaade – Oyetola (3615) Lasun Yusuf ( nil) Adeoti (540). Election held in all 11 wards.

4. Ayedire -Oyetola (3274 ) Lasun Yusuf (03) Adeoti (279)

Election held in all 10 wards.

5. Boluwaduro -Oyetola (6399) Lasun Yusuf (nil) Adeoti (62)

6. Boripe- Oyetola (15034) Lasun Yusuf ( nil) Adeoti (05)

Election held in all 11 wards

7. Ede North local government -Oyetola (7117 ) Lasun Yusuf (02 ) Adeoti (311 )

Election held in all 11 wards.

8. Ede South local government – Oyetola ( 2664) Lasun Yusuf (nil ) Adeoti ( 628)

Election held in all 10 wards.

9. Egbedore -Oyetola ( 5500) Lasun Yusuf ( nil) Adeoti (420 )

Election held in all 10 wards.

10. Ejigbo -Oyetola (8007 ) Lasun Yusuf (nil) Adeoti (360)

Election held in all 11 wards.

11. Ife Central- Oyetola (10843 ) Lasun Yusuf (01 ) Adeoti (344 )

Election held in all 11 wards

12. Ifedayo – Oyetola (4214) Lasun Yusuf (nil ) Adeoti (141)

Election held in all 10 wards

13. Ife East- Oyetola (12030) Lasun Yusuf (nil ) Adeoti (326)

Election held in all 10 wards

14. Ifelodun -Oyetola (11873) Lasun Yusuf ( 27) Adeoti (631)

Election held in all 12 wards

15. Ife North- Oyetola (3377 ) Lasun Yusuf ( 05) Adeoti (242)

Election held in all 10 wards

16. Ife South- Oyetola (8268) Lasun Yusuf (nil ) Adeoti (43)

Election held in all 11 wards

17. Ila -Oyetola (8834) Lasun Yusuf (nil) Adeoti (47)

Election held in all 11 wards

18. Ilesa East – Oyetola (4857 ) Lasun Yusuf (01) Adeoti (483)

19. Ilesa West – Oyetola (3877) Lasun Yusuf (nil ) Adeoti (446 )

Election held in all 10 wards

20. Irepodun – Oyetola (7928) Lasun Yusuf (214) Adeoti (732 )1

21. Irewole – Oyetola (7560) Lasun Yusuf (nil) Adeoti (537)

22. Isokan -Oyetola (6468 ) Lasun Yusuf (13) Adeoti ( 279)

23. Iwo – Oyetola (9432) Lasun Yusuf ( 01) Adeoti (2543)

15 wards in Iwo, In ward 12 hoodlums disrupted poll, ward 6, over voting.

24. Obokun – Oyetola (5245) Lasun Yusuf (02 ) Adeoti (527)

25. Odo Otin -Oyetola (7735 ) Lasun Yusuf (nil ) Adeoti (384)

Election held in all 15 wards

26. Ola Oluwa – Oyetola (3771) Lasun Yusuf (nil ) Adeoti ( 363)

Election held in all 10 wards

27. Olorunda – Oyetola (7103) Lasun Yusuf ( 01) Adeoti (555 )

Election held in all the 11 wards

28. Oriade – Oyetola (10935) Lasun Yusuf (11) Adeoti (438)

29. Orolu – Oyetola (6652 ) Lasun Yusuf (nil) Adeoti (130 )

Election held in all 10 wards

30. Osogbo- Oyetola (22265) Lasun Yusuf ( 170) Adeoti (655)

Election held in all 15 wards

Vanguard News