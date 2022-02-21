The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has turned down Nigeria’s request to host the African qualifiers for the FIFA U17 WWC India 2022 match between Nigeria and Congo DR at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

The NFF had scheduled the Nigeria vs Ghana World Cup playoff about the same period and CAF frowns at this, saying to preserve the pitch, no match should be played there before the all-important World Cup playoff.

Accordingly, the continental football governing body has asked the NFF to look for an alternative venue for the U17 Women World Cup qualifier match scheduled for the 19th of March 2022.

In a letter to the NFF and signed by Muhammad Sidat, Club Licensing Senior Manager, Development Division states that “we noted that your association has selected the MKO Abiola Stadium as the venue to host the match in question, nonetheless, please note that unfortunately, the selection of MKO Abiola Stadium to host the aforementioned match cannot be approved by CAF, since this same stadium will be used by NFF for its match against Ghana around the same period for the Playoff round of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers.”

CAF further stated that “in order to preserve the status of the pitch and to allow proper preparation and operational matters of the Nigeria v Ghana match, no matches should be scheduled in the same stadium.”

In this sense, the NFF is requested to select an alternative venue to “host your African qualifiers FIFA U17 WWC India 2022 NIGERIA vs CONGO DR”.

Vanguard News Nigeria