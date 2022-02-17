By Emmanuel Okogba
D’Tigress dropped one place in the second volume of the FIBA Power Ranking to become the 10th according to the release by the world basketball governing body.
The Power Ranking is a placement of how teams faired at the just concluded qualifiers that held in Osaka, Belgrade and Washington.
Prior to the mini-tournament, Nigeria was ranked 9th out of the 16 teams playing the qualifiers, but two wins and one loss brought the team down one spot.
D’Tigress qualified for the women basketball world cup coming up later this year in Australia after finishing second in their qualifying group, beating world number 5, France in the process. Other teams in the group were China and Mali.
Otis Hughley Jr’s charges finished the qualifiers with a deficit of 8 points, scoring 216 and letting in 224.
They remain the best team in Africa, but 15th globally.