.

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

The Federal government has said it is exploring options of taking up the issue of alleged negligence against a Ukrainian university over the death of a Nigerian student, Fadlullah Agboluaje.

Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa said this during a visit to the deceased student’s family in Ebute Metta, Lagos State.

Fadlullah Agboluaje, a Nigerian student had arrived in Lviv, Ukraine on January 8, 2022, and was reported dead, a day later.

Dabiri-Erewa in a statement by NiDCOM’s Media, Public Relations and Protocol, Gabriel Odu said Nigerian authorities in Ukraine are providing assistance to disclose issues that led to the student’s death.

“The Nigerian envoy had given all necessary preliminary assistance pledging that the Nigerian Government will work with the family on the next steps to take on the issue of alleged negligence by the institution,” Dabiri-Erewa said.

Also Read:

CAN warns security agents against undue interference

Dabiri-Erewa described Fadlullah’s death as an unfortunate, rude shock and avoidable occurrence.

She informed the family represented by Mrs Musleemah Agboluaje and her two daughters of the immediate intervention of the Nigerian Ambassador to Ukraine, Fatai Alege, who with the consent of the Father immediately demanded an autopsy.

Odu disclosed that: “a preliminary autopsy report indicates that Fadlullah died of pneumonia due to effect of extreme cold weather.”

Agboluaje narrated how she had been in constant communication with her son till 11:00 pm when he had complained of the nonfunctional heater in his room and requested that it be fixed but got no response from the receptionist on duty.

She said the late student had also sent her pictures of the room which was in a most deplorable state.

Vanguard News Nigeria