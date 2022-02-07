By Victoria Ojeme

The Federal Government has urged Nigerian citizens living in Ukraine to remain calm and be security conscious following recent events generated between Ukraine and Russia.

The Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, made this known in a statement in Abuja.

She expressed assurance that the Nigerian Embassy in Kiev, Ukraine is doing all it could to ensure the safety and security of all Diaspora Nigerians in that country.

NIDCOM Boss went further to urge Nigerian Citizens in Ukraine to visit the Embassy website and follow the Registration Process.

To this end, a Press Release from the Nigerian Embassy in Kiev, Ukraine, was released for necessary action with regards to emergencies and concerns in the state.

The statement reads: “In view of the current developments in Ukraine, all Nigerians resident in Ukraine and environs, including students, and their relations in Nigeria, are hereby advised to contact the Embassy of Nigeria in Kiev, Ukraine, for matters pertaining to enquiries, consular and welfare requests and emergencies on:

“+380632353417; +380631954965; +380442597767; +380442581854; +380442599942; and/or [email protected]; as well as: Nigeriaklevélyahoo.com”

The statement further reiterated that Nigerians in Diaspora should be vigilante and avoid unnecessary movements, especially to identified hotspots in Eastern Ukraine.

It stated: “take their individual and collective safety and security very seriously: avoid unnecessary travels within the country, especially to identified hotspots in Eastern Ukraine, and ensure that they carry requisite identification at all times.”

