FG tasks BODAN on quality water supply to Nigerians

Assures addressing deficit in water supply

As association joins campaign to end Open Defecation by 2025

The Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Water Resources has tasked the Borehole Drillers Association of Nigeria, BODAN, with quality water production and supply to Nigerians.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by leaders of BODAN, the Minister of Water Resources, Engr Suleiman Adamu, said the association should understand that the Ministry has state-of-the-art water testing laboratories across the country.

He urged them to take full advantage of the water testing laboratories for quality control amongst them in consideration of the health of Nigerians as they make a profit.

He added that it is necessary for BODAN to water quality test after drilling boreholes and maintain the standard.

According to the Minister, that water quality has been threatened, which universal standard for water quality remains very important to his Ministry, and would not be compromised because of the health of Nigerians before profit-making.

However, he (Adamu) acknowledged that Nigeria’s population is growing rapidly, hence the demand for water is also increasing, and assured that the Buhari-led administration is not leaving any stone unturned in addressing the deficit in water supply, which efforts are in top gear to ensure that the concerns raised by the State Governments on issues affecting water supply are addressed.

Meanwhile, he called on BODAN to be innovative also and inculcate the use of local products as they do their business in order to deliver more potable water to Nigerians.

Earlier, the President of BODAN, Francis Uzoma, promised that the association will join the campaign against Open Defecation, ODF, which was part of their visit to the Minister.

Uzoma said they are out for national development, hence to seek ways on how they can support the ‘Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet Campaign’ as part of their Cooperate Social Responsibility, CSR, towards ending the practice of Open Defecation in Nigeria by 2025.

He said BODAN is ready for collaboration with the Ministry on campaign against ODF, and added that as part of their collaborative effort the association can help in the collection of borehole data which can be used in national development planning.

