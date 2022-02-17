By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Federal Government has signed an agreement with eight indigenous companies for the provision of 23 mini-grid solutions for communities across 11 states in the country.

The deal under the Interconnected Mini-grid Acceleration Scheme (IMAS) is expected to generate a 5.4-kilowatt peak to connect about 27,600 households, and impact over 138,000 Nigerians in two years.

The €9.3 million project is coordinated by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) with support from the European Union and the German government through the Nigerian Energy Support Programme (NESP).

The Minister of State, Power, Goddy Jedy-Agba, who spoke at the grant award in Abuja said he was pleased with the development which is geared towards achieving the country’s vision of generating at least, 30, 000 megawatts of electricity by 2030.

He commended the management of REA for their efforts and actions towards ensuring power reaches the off-grid communities in the country, noting that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari was open to opportunities that will achieve the acceleration of electricity in Nigeria.

He maintained that “according to the developed National Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Policy, the vision 30:30:30 aims at achieving 30,000 Mega Watts of electricity by the year 2030, with renewable energy contributing 30 per cent of the energy mix. To achieve this, Nigeria will have to construct over a thousand mini-grids of 100 Killowatts”.

While admitting that government cannot achieve the target alone, he however, said that it was important to continue to find creative and innovative ways to achieve it, and one of which is through collaborating with development partners and the private sector.

“We understand that one of the major bottlenecks for the private sector’s involvement is financing, hence, the reason the NESP and REA have worked closely to develop and implement the Interconnected Mini-grid Acceleration Scheme.

The eight local solar mini-grid developers are: Acob Lighting Technology Limited, Gve Projects, Nayo Tropical Technology Limited, Rubitec Nigeria Limited, Darway Coast Nigeria Limited, Havenhill Synergy Limited, Sosa-Protergia Joint Development Company Limited, and A4&T Power Solutions Limited.

The companies will receive in-kind grants through REA with support of the European Union and the German Government within the framework of the NESP.

They are expected to develop 23 mini-grids across eleven states which include, Zamfara, Niger, Plateau, Kwara, Kogi, Osun, Ogun, Lagos, Delta, Anambra, and Cross River, the indigenous developers”, he added.

Speaking earlier, the Managing Director of REA, Engr. Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad said that the scheme is aimed at bridging the funding gap which is affecting indigenous developers in the renewable energy sector.

He said: “It is our hope that the signatures we put down today in these documents set a precedent for the new and improved power and energy sector in Nigeria.

“As an agency, we encourage investors to explore the solar mini-grid sector. However, one major constraint to this is usually financing. This is why the Rural Electrification Agency, with the support of NESP, is working together to alleviate this bottleneck.

“We do this by providing in-kind grants to selected mini-grid developers on favourable and encouraging terms as contained in the Grant Agreement”.

On his part, Head of programme, NESP, Benjamin Duke assured that his team will continue to work to build investors confidence in the sector by developing an accurate electricity market intelligence that will provide investors with accurate data about the country’s electricity needs.