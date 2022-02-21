The Federal Government on Monday gave six months deadline to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to come up with innovative solutions in Information Communications Technology (ICT).

Prof. Isa Pantami gave the deadline at a maiden Telecommunications Based Research and Prototype Exposition in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 10 of the prototypes, fully developed and ready for phase of market entry were presented and exhibited.

The theme of the programme is: “The Drive Towards Commercialisation of Telecoms Research for Sustainable Development in the Industry”.

Pantami urged stakeholders to continuously refine the roles of players in the nations National System of Innovation by creating new models and incentives.

He said that this would guarantee objectives of the National Policy for the promotion of indigenous content in the Nigerian Telecommunications Sector.

“I do hope that the next event will not be about the prototype but adopting the solution.

“I will give NCC only six months from today for not only prototyping but solution and make it a national policy that this is what we have produced.

“We have the brain, we have the capacity and we need to support each other to move this country forward.

“We must continue to refine the roles of players in the nation’s National system of Innovation by creating new models and incentives.

“This will guarantee we achieve the objectives of the National Policy for the promotion of indigenous content in the Nigeria Telecommunications sector,” he said.

He called on tertiary institutions that benefit from research grants to deeply consider commercialisation of research prototypes.

“I must reiterate that successful commercialisation of these prototypes will require requisite managerial and industrial competences as well as adequate funding.

[ALSO READ] 2023: Let’s sack APC, PDP with new democracy model — Akeni, NCC-LIT global coordinator

“It is, therefore, necessary for the tertiary institutions that benefit from research grants to deeply consider the commercialisation of the research outcomes (prototypes).

“This means that collaborations and partnerships are necessary for commercialisation,” Pantami said.

In his remarks, the Executive Vice-Chairman, NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, explained that the exposition was aimed at providing the necessary opportunity for the academic awardees of the Commission’s Telecoms-based research projects.

Danbatta said it was for them to display already developed prototypes and pitch ongoing research to the industry stakeholders.

He noted the importance of having a commercialisation strategy to transit from rudimentary research into the market in order to address the local challenges and reduce over dependence on imported innovations and technologies.

“This is to encourage the commercialisation of these locally-developed telecommunications innovations as a way of fostering and deepening the indigenous technological capabilities of Nigerians.

“It is to support the overall growth of the industry and creating wealth for the spin-off companies.

“This forum will further provide opportunities for collaborative partnerships amongst the various stakeholders that are capable of stimulating the overall productivity and sustainability for the continuous growth of the industry,” he said.

The Regional Manager, Bank of Industry Ltd, Dr Kings Jack, pledged the Bank’s support and called on government and other stakeholders to increase investment in the telecommunications research and development as well as market for investment.

One of the lead researchers from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Prof. Sahalu Junaidu, developed an e-band tracker and monitoring system specifically for pilgrims.

Junaidu said that the e-band was to ease the identification of people and would also help the authorities in the management of persons on pilgrimage.

He, however, said that the project would be made generic so that it would cut across different areas. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria