MANPOWER DEVPT: NPA to reopen training school soon, says Bello-Koko

By Godwin Oritse   

THE Federal  Government yesterday confirmed the appointment of Mr. Mohammed Bello-Koko as the substantive Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA.

The letter of confirmation signed by the Director of Press, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Mr. Eric Ojiekwe said that the appointment is with immediate effect.

READ ALSONPA, IMO collaborates on port data exchange initiative

Before now, Bello-Koko was Executive Director of  NPA, and he became Acting Managing Director after the immediate past Managing Director was suspended about nine months ago.

Part of the letter reads: “The President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR has approved the appointment of Mr. Mohammed Bello-Koko as the substantive Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA.”

Subscribe to our youtube channel

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.