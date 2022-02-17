By Ogalah Ibrahim

In its bid to transform Nigeria graduates from being job seekers to becoming job providers, the Federal Government has commissioned an ICT hub in Katsina to groom and mentor youths towards being self-reliant and building a strong and viable economy.

The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Pantami, while commissioning the ICT innovation centre, named after President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, in Katsina said “for the country to take its rightful place among the committee of nations, Nigeria must embrace digital innovation and entrepreneurship, noting that doing so would empower youths in the country to become job providers and help build a better and a stronger economy for the nation.”

Pantami said at least one of such ICT innovation hub will be provided in each of the geopolitical zones in the country to help fast track the transition process.

According to the minister, “what we need to get out of the unemployment trap bedeviling the country is an enabling environment to mentor and support the youths to become successful and by extension to make our country more successful.”

Pantami expressed optimism that “with the country keying into digital innovations and entrepreneurship, the two prerequisites needed for establishing and building a successful digital economy, hope abounds for the country.”

Pantami said the Muhammadu Buhari IT innovation centre will be used “to mentor, motivate and support talented youths in the IT sector to become tech giants, providing jobs for Nigeria masses as obtainable in advanced countries of the world.

He also noted that through the IT centre, “the federal and state government will be able to discover talented youths for mentoring and bring out their best potential towards the development of the nation’s economy.

According to Pantami, “what made leading nations of today very successful and economically strong is because “they all embraced and excelled in digital innovations and entrepreneurship earlier.”

While citing Europe, Switzerland, Asia, South Korea, China, USA, UK as examples, he said: “these two things (digital innovations and digital entrepreneurship) make them very successful and make their economy very strong.”

Governor Masari in his remark, thanked the federal government for the initiative, saying that “with a platform like this and an open space giving to people, you will be surprised what some people can do.”

He also noted that “linking this IT innovation centre with the state institute of technology will produce great potentials for the state and country at large.”